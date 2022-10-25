Indonesia ferry fire leaves 14 dead, rescue operations on

An Indonesian boat fire at sea has killed 14, including children, a rescue official said Monday. Videos released by the local search and rescue agency showed rescuers pulling people, include an infant and children from the sea.

Rescue operations are still ongoing and at least 312 people have been pulled out alive, Search and Rescue Agency in Kupang said on Tuesday (October 25), updating the figure from the previous 240.

The reason behind the blaze is not known yet. The local transportation agency was quoted by state news agency Antara as saying the ship was fit to sail.

This is a developing story ...