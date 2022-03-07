Ukraine under attack: US 'working actively' on deal for Polish fighter jets to Ukraine

There are no assurances over deployment, but the United States has been working with Poland to supply war-torn Ukraine with fighter jets as Russia continues its relentless attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Amid the escalating crisis, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met on Ukraine's border with Poland on Saturday (March 5). Blinken and Kuleba discussed Western efforts to support Ukraine and isolate Russia.

While speaking to reporters, Blinken said that the United States was "working actively" on a deal with Poland to supply Ukraine with jets. "Can't speak to a timeline but I can just say we're looking at it very, very actively," he said.

Due to the ongoing conflict, Blinken and Kuleba held talks in a tent on the border where refugees cross with their belongings. ,

He said that the US was "in very active conversation with Ukrainian officials... to get an up-to-the-minute assessment of their needs. As we get that assessment, we are working on seeing what we and allies and partners can deliver" to bolster Kyiv's defences against.

"We are looking actively now at the question of airplanes that Poland may provide to Ukraine and looking at how we might be able to backfill should Poland decide to supply those planes," he further said.

Media reports in the US stated that US officials told them of the possible deal, in which Poland would send Soviet-era aircraft to Ukraine in return for American F-16 fighter jets.

Since Russia invaded 10 days ago, the economic and humanitarian toll of the war has spiralled and officials have reported hundreds of civilians killed.

Weapons, ammunition and funds have poured into Ukraine from Western allies. "We are working with the Poles on this issue and consulting with the rest of our NATO allies," a White House official was quoted as saying in reports by the Wall Street Journal and NBC.