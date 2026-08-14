/Ukraine offers Russia proposal to halt attacks on civilian targets in the Black Sea: Report

Ukraine has reportedly offered Russia a proposal to halt attacks on civilian targets in the Black Sea as a surge in strikes on vessels and ports raises concerns over global food supplies. The proposal was reportedly conveyed to Moscow through a third party, with Kyiv still awaiting a response. Russia and Ukraine are both major players in global agriculture and have accused each other of escalating attacks on vessels involved in exports.

The report by Reuters, citing a source, came after shipowners became increasingly wary of calling at Ukrainian ports following Russian strikes on dozens of vessels. Kyiv was forced to rely on alternative shipping routes after several shipowners halted port calls in the Odesa region in late July. Odesa is a key hub for Ukraine's grain exports, which are vital to the country's war-hit economy.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Russia has also faced disruption to its grain shipments. Operations at all three terminals at the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk were suspended on Wednesday and Thursday (Aug 13) after a Ukrainian attack, with Moscow expected to further reduce grain exports.

The Kremlin and Russia's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on the reported Ukrainian offer. Before the Reuters report emerged, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said Moscow had not received any formal proposal for a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

"Recently, we have been hearing many calls for various kinds of moratoriums and truces. These ideas are being put forward through various channels, but we have not received any formal proposals," Grushko said, according to Russia's state news agency TASS. European wheat prices pared earlier gains in volatile trading on Thursday, falling from a two-week high after the Reuters report on Kyiv's proposal.