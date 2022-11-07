Ukraine announces 'strategic requisitions' of five companies for war effort

The Ukrainian government has decided to take control of five companies which included engine maker Sich PJSC and oil producer Ukrnafta PJSC, according to a report on Bloomberg. Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said that the decision was taken to “help in the war effort” as the ongoing conflict with Russia wages on. The Ukrainian forces have regained a lot of ground in the past few months and the government is looking to use this move to boost their current position.

The move was also defended by defence minister Oleksii Reznikov who said that this move should not be seen as “nationalisation of resources” and the companies will be returned once the conflict ends.

Reznikov also thanked the United States, Norway, and Spain for providing NASAMS and Aspide air-defense systems as Russian air strikes have almost doubled in recent times. “We will continue to shoot down the enemy targets attacking us,” Reznikov said in a tweet according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv continued to experience massive power cuts due to Russian attacks on key infrastructures around the city. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko told the citizens on Monday that the situation can remain the same and they can face many similar situations during the winter.

We are doing everything to avoid this. But let’s be frank, our enemies are doing everything for the city to be without heat, without electricity, without water supply, in general, so we all die," Klitschko said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also confirmed that over 4.5 million people are currently living without electricity due to “mass attacks on our infrastructure” by the Russian military.