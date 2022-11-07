Russian troops looting & occupying homes in Kherson for street fight, says Ukraine

Ukraine on Monday (November 7) accused Russia of looting homes in Kherson and occupying them with troops in civilian clothes to prepare for street fighting. Both, Russia and Ukraine are predicting that fight to capture Kherson will be one of the war's most important battles. Kherson is the only regional capital Russia has been able to capture since it invaded Ukraine in Ferbruary this year.

Kherson, with a pre-war population of nearly 300,000, has been left cold and dark after power and water were cut to the surrounding area over the past 48 hours, both sides said.

Russia-installed officials are blaming Ukrainian 'sabotage' while Ukrainian officials are saying that the Russians have dismantled 1.5 km of power lines. Ukraine says electricity wouldn't probably return until Ukrainian forces recapture the area.

Watch | Russia-Ukraine crisis | Pro-Kremlin leaders claim 'no power and water available'

Kherson lies in the only pocket of Russian-held territory on the west bank of the Dnipro River that bisects Ukraine. Recapturing it has been the main focus of Ukraine's counter-offensive in the south which accelerated since the start of October.

Reuters said that the situation inside Kherson could not be independently confirmed. Ukrainian forces on the nearby frontline have told Reuters in recent days they expect a bitter fight against Russian troops, who cannot hold the city but are determined to exact a blood price before being forced out.

"While Kherson residents are being forcibly deported from their homes, talking about 'evacuation', ru-military and FSB officers are doing what they love most — robbing their houses," Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted on Monday. "Robbery of those whom they came to 'protect' — the best 'Russian world' illustration."

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine conflict: Tears flow as warring nations exchange prisoners of war

Ukraine's military said in an overnight update that Russian forces, "disguised in civilian clothes, occupy the premises of civilians and strengthen positions inside for conducting street battles." It also said Russian journalists were preparing to stage videos accusing Ukraine of hurting civilians.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE