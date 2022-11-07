COP27 live updates: UN chief calls for global climate pact during summit in Egypt

COP27 Live updates Photograph: AFP
The COP27 summit is underway at Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt and the global event will host representatives from around 120 members. In the past year, various parts of the world experienced major natural disasters like floods and drought. The United Nations have urged wealthier nations to come to the aid of the world and the budget and infrastructure needed to tackle the calamities will also dominate the headlines as hinted by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
WION brings you LIVE updates from the COP27 global summit -
Nov 07, 2022, 04:59 PM (IST)
Climate activists snarled rush hour motorway traffic around London on Monday after climbing onto overhead gantries, despite police making pre-emptive arrests.
The Just Stop Oil group, which wants the UK government to halt new oil and gas extraction, said its members had blocked traffic in at least six locations on the M25 motorway, which encircles the British capital.
Nov 07, 2022, 04:45 PM (IST)
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres once again spoke about the “historic climate pact” between wealthier and developing nations to take care of the global climate goals. Another important point of discussion was the responsibility of the wealthier nation to “contribute more” and do their part in solving the prevalent climate crisis.