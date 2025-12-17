Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /UK to rejoin EU’s Erasmus scholar exchange program. Details here

UK to rejoin EU’s Erasmus scholar exchange program. Details here

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Dec 17, 2025, 17:27 IST | Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 17:29 IST
UK to rejoin EU’s Erasmus scholar exchange program. Details here

Image for representation Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

As per the plan, agreed by both parties, UK students will participate in the EU-wide scheme without paying any additional fees from January 2027.

To get a closer relation with Brussels, the UK government is expected to announce an agreement to join Erasmus, the EU’s student exchange programme, on Wednesday (Dec 17). As per the plan, agreed by both parties, UK students will participate in the EU-wide scheme without paying any additional fees from January 2027.

As per the British daily, The Guardian, the programme will help the UK government demonstrate progress in its push to improve relations with the EU, after Keir Starmer declared last month that “we do need to get closer” with the bloc, and with public opinion softening. It will allow students to participate in vocational training placements and sports exchanges across the EU under the Erasmus+ scheme. Moreover, the programme will also provide college and university-based study exchanges.

There is expected to be an international fee waiver for EU students studying at UK universities under the Erasmus scheme, meaning they would pay the equivalent of domestic fees that are capped at £9,535 a year, sources told the Guardian.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In return for all this, the UK students would continue paying their standard domestic fees at their home university during their year studying in Europe as part of their UK degree courses. Any British student studying in the EU outside the scheme would pay higher international rates, while European students at UK universities would pay fees of up to £38,000 a year.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics