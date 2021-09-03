UK to create new pet abduction offence after rise in dog thefts

The British government unveiled plans Friday to make pet abduction a new criminal offence, in response to a pandemic-fuelled spike in dognapping and other animal thefts.

The offence is among the recommendations of a task force launched in May to tackle the reported rise in dog and other pet thefts, which have soared during the coronavirus crisis.

The price of some dog breeds has increased by as much as 89 percent since several lockdown periods in Britain, as interest in owning a pet surged, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

This is blamed for making dog theft more appealing to criminals, with evidence suggesting police received around 2,000 reports of canines being stolen last year.

The task force, comprising government officials as well as police, prosecutors and other law enforcement agencies, considered evidence from academics, animal welfare organisations and various experts.

In its report released Friday, it also recommended keeping reliable data on pet thefts to "build a stronger evidence base about the problem" and improving ownership records.

New requirements to register additional pet details and a single point of access to around 16 microchipping databases would support tracking lost and stolen dogs, the taskforce said.

Meanwhile it urged raising awareness about police initiatives and prevention measures targeted at the issue.

"Pet owners shouldn't have to live in fear, and I am pleased this report acknowledges the unique distress caused by this crime," Environment Secretary George Eustice said in a statement.

"Its recommendations will reassure pet owners, help the police to tackle pet theft, and deliver justice for victims," he added, vowing ministers would start implementing them.

The new pet abduction offence will be created through new legislation, with reports it could be included in a policing and crime bill currently going through parliament.

Chris Sherwood, chief executive of the RSPCA charity, welcomed the proposals to acknowledge the "seriousness" of pet thefts and "utter turmoil" they can cause.

"We hope this will encourage courts to hand out much tougher sentences to pet thieves," he said.