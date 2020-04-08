UK reports highest one-day deaths as COVID-19 toll surges past 7,000

United Kingdom on Wednesday reported 938 new deaths due to coronavirus with the death toll surging past 7,000 as the country continued to grapple with the virus.

"As of 5pm on April 7, of those hospitalized in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 7,097 have sadly died," the health ministry said. The current death toll is 152 more than the previous highest toll.

The number of confirmed deaths due to COVID-19 in the United Kingdom now stands at 7,097. The United Kingdom has 55,957 infected cases, according to Johns Hopkins coronavirus resource center's live tracker.

British PM Boris Johnson,55, is the biggest high profile person to be hit by the virus and has been hospitalised under observation in the ICU at a London hospital. UK finance minister said on Wednesday that Boris Johnson's condition is "improving".

"The prime minister remains clinically stable and is responding to treatment," his official spokesman said. "He continues to be cared for in the intensive care unit in St Thomas' Hospital. He is in good spirits."

The British prime minister was admitted in intensive care on Monday after spending Sunday night in hospital following concerns he still had a cough and high temperature 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

As the virus continues to spread in the UK, a survey said fifth of UK private companies want to temporarily lay off staff due to the COVID-19 outbreak. "Our latest data shows that many businesses face a cliff-edge scenario, either at the end of this month or over the course of the next quarter," Adam Marshall, British Chamber of Commerce director said.

