How China is muzzling voices that speak against President Xi Jinping

The world is busy counting the dead and the country that exported this deadly virus is busy wiping evidence. First, a cover-up then clean-up. China is destroying evidence and silencing critics. It destroyed the first coronavirus test samples. Wiped the Wuhan wet markets clean and is now punishing critics at home.

China is still muzzling voices of those who ask questions especially those, who dare to speak against President Xi Jinping.

Three Chinese citizens who dared to speak out against the mighty communist party are now facing the wrath of the dragon.

The first one is a property tycoon Ren Zhi-Qiang. Ren wrote against President Xi and disappeared last month. He has resurfaced in the headlines now. The Chinese state says that ren is under investigation.

The second person in our story is Xu Zhi-Yong. Xu, a scholar and an activist, was arrested in February. Xu had demanded Xi's resignation after the coronavirus outbreak.

The third person on our list has proved to be more embarrassing for Beijing. The govt can dismiss criticism from regular citizens but what happens when one of your own speaks out. Fu Ying, a woman, is not just another Chinese citizen. Ying was vice foreign minister of China until 2013. She still holds a very senior post in the communist party as chairperson of the foreign affairs committee. Fu is unhappy with Beijing's combative diplomacy.

These are three individuals in a country of 140 crore people who have shown the courage to speak out. In a country where criticizing the government is a crime, they have done it.

Ren Zhi-Qiang is a former real estate executive and a longtime member of the communist party. Ren enjoys a large following on Chinese social media. After the coronavirus outbreak, he wrote an essay that went viral. The piece is a scathing criticism of the Chinese president. It called Xi a "Power-hungry clown" and hit out at the communist party for the censorship of the media.

Ren said that the curbs on free speech have exacerbated the epidemic. He is being punished for speaking his mind. Ren disappeared last month. Now china says he is under investigation. He is accused of "Serious violations of discipline and law". He violated the unspoken rule in china-- you cannot criticise xi Jinping.

China has always been harsh with critics but this level of brazenness when the whole world is watching it, only shows how nervous it is about the growing criticism at home and abroad. After Wuhan was locked down, xu, a prominent activist, began asking questions. He pointed out lapses and demanded Xi's resignation. He was promptly detained and has been missing since. This is the pattern for the critics at home.

Similarly, China has unleashed diplomats to deal with people questioning the government outside the country. They're trying to control the narrative by spreading misinformation. They send aid and buy silence.

This aggressive campaign has created divisions within the communist party.

Meanwhile, Fu Ying, the former vice foreign minister writing for the state mouthpiece People's Daily, she said: "Words need to be supported by high-quality content".

"We must put forth a true, three-dimensional, and comprehensive picture of China to the international society." These words are a clear reprimand to china's new age and combative diplomats. Better known as Twitter warriors on the internet. The message for China is clear

It can silence millions but will still be exposed by a few.