At least 51 recovered coronavirus patients test positive again in South Korea

The South Korean model is being called the gold standard of the coronavirus fight. But the country may be facing a second wave of the Wuhan virus.

At least 51 patients have tested positive for the second time in Daegu, days after they were discharged.

However, experts have ruled out a re-infection. They are pointing at two possibilities: First, the virus may have reactivated - it was dormant and then became active again.

Second, the tests were faulty and could not detect the virus.

It's clear that the threat of the coronavirus cannot be ruled out too easily. It remains hidden in humans, even after it appears to have been cured.

To deal with the crisis, South Korea is doing both - aggressive testing and quarantine. And the government is making life easier for people in isolation, they deliver special kits of essential items to quarantined citizens.

South Korea is also mulling on introducing electronic wristbands to electronically tag those under self-isolation. The country wants to make sure the virus is contained.

Last week, South Korea extended its intensive social distancing campaign by two weeks in order to reach the daily coronavirus positive cases of 50 a day.

In February, South Korea faced the worst coronavirus outbreak after mainland China when the virus's reach was limited to a few countries.

However, the country focussed on mass testing and contact tracing and then provided them good treatment, which resulted in a lower death rate.

(With inputs from agencies)

