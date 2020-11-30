UK observes 30% decline in COVID-19 infections due to national lockdown: Study

Locals of the UK may not have been entirely happy with their Prime Minister's decision of imposing a second lockdown, but a recent study has revealed that the lockdown helped reduce the coronavirus infections by 30 per cent.

A study of more than 100,000 volunteers proved that the month-long lockdown has helped contain the spread of the coronavirus since November 05. This study was conducted by Imperial College London and Ipsos MORI.

The infections fell to 30 per cent 96 people per 10,000 infected between November 13 and 24. The last observations which were were made between October 16 and November 02 showed 130 infections per 10,000 people.

"The findings show cases were rising as the country entered lockdown, but this was followed by a decrease as national measures successfully lowered infection rates across the country," a statement issued by the health department said.

In this study, the reproductive number of the virus was estimated at 0.88, which led to finding that the infections were shrinking by 0 to 2 per cent on a daily basis.

However, the decrease in infections does not guarantee complete removal of the virus from the country, officials have warned. The Boris Johnson-led government is urging people to stay indoors as much as possible and step out only with face masks. The country will be entering the regional lockdown phase once again from December 02. Johnson has been criticised for his tier-lockdown approach and locals have been taking to streets to protest against the possibility of lockdown during the Christmas season.

Since the findings of a decline in COVID infections, people have been demanding the removal of the lockdown, especially for the month of December. however, Johnson administration has not commented or hinted towards any such possibility. He is facing criticism for his lockdown ideas which are being termed as an unnecessary infringement on civil liberties.