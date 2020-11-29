London: More than 150 arrested in anti-lockdown protests

More than 150 people have been arrested in central London after anti-lockdown protestors clashed with the local police while they were raising their voices against coronavirus lockdown in the UK.

The Metropolitan Police department said nearly 155 arrests have been made till now breaching coronavirus regulations, assaulting a police officer and possession of drugs.

These protests broke off in the capital city after it was announced that tier 3 lockdown measures will be brought in after December 02. The demonstrators walked

Protestors kept chanting "freedom" as they marched through Oxford Street and nearby Marble Arch while the police department asked the participants to leave. This demonstration also caused disruptions in traffic.

The Met argued that the demonstration was illegal as the country is still under a lockdown, which restricts the movement of people around the city, especially huge gatherings.

Traffic on and around Regent Street was disrupted for long hours as the police tried to arrest more people protesting against Boris Johnson's government. The police also used green smoke to contain the protestors around Carnaby Street and disperse crowds near the Piccadilly Circus.

Protestors complained about police brutality with many claiming they were forced on the ground and were rushed out of every spot. Some locals who were passing by from the areas also complained of being targetted by the police, even though they were not a part of the protest.

"Protest is not currently a permitted exemption to the prohibition on gatherings under the current coronavirus regulations," the Met said in a statement. "Strict regulations have been introduced by the government nationally to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. This means that anyone gathering for protest risks enforcement action by officers."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said, "We've seen our police officers yet again do incredible work to ensure that they help to stop the spread of this awful virus. The people that are protesting today have been protesting for many months, and we’ve seen this over successive weekends.

"We ask everybody to be conscientious – we all know the regulations and the guidance, we have brought these measures in to save lives and to prevent preventable deaths."