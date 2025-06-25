/For first time since Cold War, UK fighter jets to carry nuclear warheads

The United Kingdom is substantially expanding its nuclear deterrent. Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday (June 24) said that Britain would be purchasing a squadron of 12 nuclear weapon-capable F-35A stealth fighters from the United States, strengthening its nuclear capability in a generation.

The decision to purchase the nuclear capable fighter jets comes amid the world witnessing war-like situation between Israel and Iran, India and Pakistan, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"These F35 dual capable aircraft will herald a new era for our world-leading Royal Air Force and deter hostile threats that threaten the UK and our Allies," Starmer said.

With this, Britain will join NATO's airborne nuclear mission. Starmer will make the announcement to NATO allies in The Hague taking place this week in the Netherlands.

Since the end of the Cold War, Britian's nuclear arsenal was limited to submarine-launched missiles aboard Royal Navy submarines.

Recent war-like situations prompt action from Britain?

Speaking to AFP, nuclear specialist at the French Institute of International Relations (Ifri) said, "the continued re-nuclearization of Europe, the renewed need for nuclear weapons, and the strengthening of NATO's deterrence, in the face of an adversary, Russia".

NATO countries meeting in The Hague this week are expected to pledge five percent of GDP on defence by 2035, under pressure from US President Donald Trump.

All this is being seen in the light of growing threat from nuclear capable Russia and the recent conflict between Israel and Iran.

European countries, in the wake of the conflicts are scrambling to convince US President Donald Trump they are serious about strengthening their ability to defend Europe, instead of overly relying on the US.

"In an era of radical uncertainty we can no longer take peace for granted," said Starmer.