UK eases Covid travel restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers

After months of Covid regulations, the UK has decided to open its borders for travellers who are fully vaccinated. This announcement will help people travelling on long haul flights between India and the UK.

Starting from October 04, the system of red, amber and green countries will be scrapped. Instead, there will only be one list, i.e., red list countries. This list will have all the countries where coronavirus is increasing at an alarming rate.

UK will also put a stop at the pre-departure tests that the travellers have to go through before arriving in the UK. This will be applicable for fully-vaccinated people entering the UK from the countries which are not on the red list.

This has come as a piece of good news for Indians who have had to take longer and more complicated routes to reach to the UK.

From October, this decision will help Indians save money and time in travelling as they will not be required to undergo the compulsory PCR tests now.

However, people vaccinated by Covishield in India will have go through a pre-departure test, two PCR tests (first on day two and second on day eight), and self-isolate at the given address for 10 days upon entry. This has been made compulsory as India has not been added in the list of exempted countries whose Covid vaccines have been recognised in the UK.