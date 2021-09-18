US panel recommends Pfizer's Covid booster shot for 65 and above, rejects for 16 year-olds

Amid rising concerns of Delta variant of coronavirus, a panel of medical experts have advised the government to vote in favour of booster shots of Pfizer's Covid vaccine for people aged above 65 years.

While the panel approved usage of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for everyone aged 65 and above, the experts rejected the idea of administering the same shot to young people aged 16 and above.

The panel consists of vaccinologists, infectious diseases researchers, epidemologists and more, and is completely independent of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"I think this should demonstrate to the public that the members of this committee are independent of the FDA, and that in fact we do bring our voices to the table," said Archana Chatterjee, dean of Chicago Medical School.

The decision to not vaccinate young people aged 16 and above was taken after it was observed that the benefit-risk balance for younger people was not worth the risk, especially for men at risk for myocarditis.

A full approval was also not given by the panel as the experts felt the data collected out of clinical trial of 300 people was simply not enough to draw conclusions.

However, approval for the booster shot has been granted for healthcare workers, people with high risk of occupational exposure to the virus and those with vulnerable and weak immune system.

Meanwhile, Pfizer has vowed to work with FDA experts to address and find solutions to questions raised by medical experts regarding booster shots. “We continue to believe in the benefits of a booster dose for a broader population,” Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research and development at the company, said in a statement.