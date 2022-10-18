UAE to send $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine amid ongoing crisis

The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday that it will be sending $100 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine to help in rebuilding the nation amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia. According to Wam news agency, the decision was taken following an order from President Sheikh Mohamed.

The UAE has been an ally of Ukraine till now and they have already sent monetary aid to Ukrainians who were taking refuge in Bulgaria and Poland towards the start of the crisis. According to the United Nations, around eight million people fled Ukraine and were scattered all around Europe.

Sheikh Mohamed has also been quite vocal about helping Ukrainian civilians affected by the constant fighting and during a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he made it clear that he will be providing “humanitarian and economic assistance to mitigate the impact of the conflict with Russia”.

Zelensky also took to Twitter on Monday to thank UAE for their constant support.

Apart from the humanitarian aid, Sheikh Mohamed also held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a “peaceful” conclusion to the Ukraine-Russia war. The two world leaders met in Strelna and according to state media, Mohamed called for both Russia and Ukraine to find a “middle ground”.

"By engaging in dialogue, negotiation, and diplomatic mechanisms, a political settlement can be reached that will achieve international peace and security," the UAE state news agency reported.

Ukraine also received the first part of the proposed financial aid from the European Union on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal posted on Telegram that the government received $1.96 million from the EU as a “financial resource to help cover urgent budgetary expenses”.