Three killed and four injured after shooting in central Paris, suspect arrested

Three people were killed while four were injured after an unknown assailant opened fire in central Paris on Friday. The French police and prosecutors said that the shooter was a male in his 60s and he was arrested by the authorities. While the motive of the shooter remains unclear, the police announced that the injured individuals were all taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

AFP reported that a shopkeeper in the area heard “seven or eight shots in rue d'Enghien in the 10th arrondissement” and he told the news agency that "it was total panic. We locked ourselves inside."

"The shooter has been arrested with his weapon. The danger is over," a police source told AFP.

"His motives remain unknown at this stage."

The area in Paris where the attack took place is a busy neighbourhood with shops, restaurants and bars. As a result, it was filled with tourists and other people when the shooting took place.

A resident told AFP that the man had been arrested in a hair salon.

"There were people panicking, shouting to the police and pointing to the salon 'he's in there, he's in there, go in'," he said. He also said that two people in the salon sustained bullet wounds to the leg.

The Paris prosecutor’s office has already opened an investigation into the shooter.

"His identity is in the process of being checked," the official statement from the agency said.