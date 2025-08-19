/Two elderly Sikh men brutally attacked in Wolverhampton; UK police arrests 3



In another shocking racist attack, two elderly Sikh men were brutally assaulted outside Wolverhampton Railway Station in the United Kingdom. The incident, which happened on Friday (Aug 15), is being seen as a racially aggravated hate crime. The police have confirmed that three men have been arrested for being involved in the attack. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage.

In the video that is being widely shared on social media, one of the victims can be seen lying on the side of the road with his turban removed, while the other is being kicked and punched by a man.

In the video, a woman, who was likely filming the attack, is heard saying, “These two men have just gotten beaten up by these white men.” She then shouts at the attackers, “What are you doing!”

Reportedly, the incident took place around 1:45 pm BST on Friday (Aug 15). The victims were taken to a hospital for treatment and were later discharged.

The BBC reported that the arrested suspects are aged 17, 19, and 25. They were bailed pending further inquiries.

The incident sparked outrage from Sikh leaders in India and the Sikh Federation in the UK, who condemned the racist attack.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal took to X, posting the video and strongly condemning the attack.

“I strongly condemn the horrific attack on two elderly Sikh men in Wolverhampton, UK, during the course of which one Sikh’s turban was removed forcibly,” he wrote. This racist hate crime targets the Sikh community, which always seeks Sarbat Da Bhala (the well-being of all). Known for its benevolence and compassion, the Sikh community deserves safety and respect worldwide.”

He further added, “I urge West Midlands Police and the UK Home Office to act swiftly & deliver justice the victims. I also urge Union External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to raise this issue with the UK government to ensure the safety of the Sikh diaspora.”