/'Kicked in stomach, hair pulled': Another Indian brutally attacked in Ireland, 4th assault in a month

Amid a rise in racial attacks in Ireland, another Indian man was attacked by a group of teenagers in Fairview Park, Dublin, over the weekend. The man said that one attacker on an electric scooter came near him and attacked him on August 10, The Journal reported.

He said that the assault happened at nearly 5:30 pm (local time), adding that the attacker came on an electric scooter and kicked him in the stomach.

As the Indian man tried to escape, two other men joined the attacker and hit him repeatedly until he fell to the ground. Then, they continued kicking and punching him.

Reportedly, one of the attackers hit him above the eye with his own metal water bottle, causing a deep cut and left him bleeding. Later, as he reached the hospital, he received eight stitches.

Following the attack, the Indian man said that many of his Indian friends in Dublin are now "scared to go outside".

Recent racist attacks in Ireland

This marks the fourth racist attack in Ireland within a month.

Earlier this month, a six-year-old Indian origin girl was brutally attacked while she was playing outside her house in Waterford City. A group of children aged 12 to 14 came and attacked her. They also called her "dirty", asking her to "go back to India".

A 51-year-old Indian-origin man, while returning from work, was brutally attacked and robbed on August 10. The man, Laxman Das, is an Irish citizen and has been living there for 22 years now.

On July 19, an Indian man, working for Amazon, was attacked and even partially stripped by a gang of people in Tallaght.

Moreover, this attack comes after President Michael D Higgins condemned the series of attacks on the people of the Indian community.