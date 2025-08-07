/'Go back to India': Six‑year‑old Indian‑origin girl hit in private parts, punched in face in Ireland amid series of racist attack

A six-year-old girl of Indian origin was brutally assaulted by a group of boys outside her home in the Kilbarry area of Waterford City, in continuation of racist attacks on Indians in Ireland. The attackers reportedly hurled racist slurs, including "Go back to India," while assaulting the child, according to reports. The incident occurred on Monday evening, August 4, as the young girl was playing with her friends just outside her home. Her mother, who had been watching her daughter, briefly stepped inside to feed her 10-month-old son. She said that within a minute the child returned to the house visibly shaken and in tears. According to one of the girl's friends, a group of boys—aged between 12 and 14—and a girl around eight years old were involved in the assault. The attackers reportedly punched the child in the face and hit her with a bicycle, including in her private parts.

Speaking to The Irish Mirror, the mother said, "She was very upset, she started crying. She couldn’t even talk, she was so scared," the mother recalled in the interview. “She told me five of them punched her in the face. According to one of the girl's friends, one of the boys pushed the bicycle wheel onto her private parts. They said the F-word and 'Dirty Indian, go back to India.' ”She told me today (Wednesday) they punched her neck and twisted her hair," the mother added.

A formal complaint has been filed with the Gardaí (Irish police), but the mother has made it clear she is not seeking punishment for the children involved. Instead, she is calling for them to receive counselling and guidance. "I don’t know how the government will address this. We came here to fill a labour gap, we are professionals, we have all the certificates," she said. "It is a struggle to come here. We don’t come without qualifications. We are well-trained, and the government needs us," she added, speaking to The Irish Mirror.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement on the incident. The nurse, who has lived in Ireland for eight years and recently became a citizen, moved with her family to Waterford in January. She said she later saw the same group of boys nearby. "I saw the gang afterward. They were staring at me, laughing. They know I am her parent. The boys were maybe 12 or 14, and they were still roaming around here," she said. The case has sparked concern among Ireland’s immigrant communities, many of whom have previously reported unprovoked assaults across the country.

Indian Embassy's advisory