/Irish President condemns ‘despicable’ attacks on Indians; ‘India Day’ celebrations postponed amid fears

Irish President Michael D Higgins on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent attacks on members of the Indian community in Ireland, calling them “despicable” and contrary to the country’s values. Higgins also expressed a “deep sense of gratitude” for the “immense contribution” of the Indian community to Irish life. He highlighted their role in medicine, nursing, culture, business, and enterprise. “Their presence, their work, their culture, have been a source of enrichment and generosity to our shared life,” he said.

The Irish president’s remarks came amid growing concern over racially motivated violence. In recent weeks, Indian-origin residents have been targeted in a string of attacks. He said such acts of violence “diminish all of us and obscure the immeasurable benefits the people of India have brought to the life of this country.”

Indians attacked in Ireland

President Higgins’ statement comes after a series of attacks targeting Indians in Ireland made headlines. The latest attack was against a six-year-old Indian girl who was assaulted and hit in the private parts by a group of children.

On Monday, Ireland’s deputy prime minister Simon Harris had also thanked the “positive contribution” of the Indian community in the nation.

“Today, I met representatives of Ireland's Indian community. I completely condemn the despicable acts of violence and racism that we have seen against some members of the Indian community in recent weeks,” said Harris.

‘India Day’ celebrations in Ireland postponed amid fears

The annual ‘India Day” celebrations in Ireland, scheduled to take place on Sunday, were postponed amid the recent spike in violent attacks on Indians in the country.

Prashant Shukla, co-chairman of the Ireland India Council, said on Monday that it was not a “conducive” time to hold the event, which is coinciding with the Indian Independence Day, August 15.

Shukla had met Deputy PM Harris to discuss the Indian community’s concerns over the violent attacks in recent weeks.

“We discussed a range of issues, particularly safety and security of Indians in Ireland,” Shukla told reporters after the meeting.

He added, “We want to make an announcement, as we feel the situation at the moment for holding India Day is not conducive. We will review the situation and announce new dates.”

The Ireland India Council has been organising India Day every year since 2015 at Dublin’s Farmleigh House and Estate at Phoenix Park, in collaboration with the Irish government and community organisations like the Federation of Indian Communities in Ireland (FICI).

“Above all, the safety and security of the members of the Indian community and wider Irish and multinational communities is more important than anything,” he added, and further noted that the community was concerned about the “perception in the social media created by some extreme right and extreme left propaganda”.

Dublin’s Archbishop condemns attacks

Meanwhile, Dublin's Archbishop, Dermot Farrell, issued a strongly worded statement this week against the “unprovoked” attacks.