/Two Bangladeshi nationals accused in Sharif Osman Hadi murder arrested in India

Two Bangladeshi nationals accused of killing student activist Sharif Osman Hadi in Dhaka were arrested by the West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF) in Bongaon on Sunday (March 8) while moving across parts of the Northeast. The accused, identified as Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud (37) and Alamgir Hossain (34), had sneaked into India from Bangladesh through the Meghalaya border after the December 12 fatal attack on Hadi, according to the STF.

"They illegally entered Indian territory through the Meghalaya border and moved through different places in India and finally came to West Bengal’s Bongaon with the intention of crossing back into Bangladesh," the police said in a statement.

Osman Hadi's killing set off violent protests across Bangladesh. Extremist mobs vandalised and torched the offices of major newspapers, including The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, accusing them of biased reporting.

Hadi, who was the spokesperson for the Inquilab Mancha (Platform for Revolution) and known for his anti-India rhetoric, was a lecturer in the Department of Business Studies at the University of Scholars, a private university in Dhaka.

The Indian mission in Chittagong came under attack from a mob in the aftermath of his killing. At the same time, consulates in Dhaka and Rajshahi were subjected to stone-pelting and intimidation, leading to a strain in ties between New Delhi and Dhaka.

However, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) landslide victory in the recently concluded general polls led to a potential thaw in ties between both nations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman on his victory, while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla participated in his swearing-in ceremony.

Bangladesh went through a period of turmoil following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in a series of violent protests in August 2024, in which Hadi played a significant part. Minorities, particularly Hindus, came under severe attack following Hasina's ouster.