Twitter's global policy VP quits, days after settling with the company: Report

Amid uncertainty regarding Elon Musk's position as Twitter's CEO, Sinead McSweeney, the company's global vice president for public policy quit on Thursday, according to a report by Reuters.

After McSweeney's departure, Nick Pickles, senior director for global public policy strategy has stepped up to fill the role, added the publication.

Notably, Sweeney was shut down from Twitter's IT system after failing to respond to Musk's infamous email seeking confirmation if employees were onboard his new 'Twitter 2.0'.

Afterwards, she won a temporary injunction that stopped Twitter from officially firing her. She was also reinstated at the job. However, after Sweeney did not receive all the assurances she had sought, she settled with Twitter on Tuesday, earlier this week.

Ever since taking over the microblogging platform, Musk has personally overseen the firing of over half the workforce of the company, bringing the headcount to under 2,000 from nearly 7,500.

The Twitter boss claimed that his severe cost-cutting measures have helped the company avert a $3 billion shortfall.

“That is why I spent the last five weeks cutting costs like crazy," said Musk in Twitter Spaces on Tuesday, before adding, "This company is like, basically, you are in a plane that is headed toward the ground at high speed with the engines on fire and the controls don’t work."

Previously, Musk conducted a Twitter poll to access if he should continue as the Twitter CEO or not. When the poll went overwhelmingly against his favour, the eccentric billionaire announced that he was on the lookout for a new CEO.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software and servers teams," Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday.

Musk officially bought Twitter for $44 billion in October this year after months of dillydallying and court cases. However, his tenure has been as chaotic as they come with Twitter going through a host of changes.

