Twitter to provide Elon Musk with complete data on fake users, says report

Elon Musk’s proposed takeover of Twitter has been through its fair share of twists and turns. The $44 billion deal was reportedly done but in a stunning U-turn, Musk decided to not go through with it as he claimed that a big percentage of users on the social networking site are fake. After weeks of uncertainty, Washington Post reported that the Twitter board is ready to share their internal data with Musk in order to end all confusions about fake users. The source confirmed that the huge amount of data provided to Musk will comprise of more than 500 million tweets posted each day.

The report claimed that the data provided to Musk will include the tweets, data about the devices from which the tweet was sent and also additional information about the accounts.

The access to the data is being considered to be a huge step towards finally reaching an understanding about the Twitter takeover. Musk decided to put the deal on hold till he had concrete information about the fake users, and this can finally force him to complete the takeover.

Earlier, Musk’s lawyers complained about the lack of transparency on Twitter’s side but this move will allow the Tesla CEO to inspect the data closely to understand the presence of fake users.

“Twitter has and will continue to cooperatively share information with Mr. Musk to consummate the transaction in accordance with the terms of the merger agreement. We believe this agreement is in the best interest of all shareholders. We intend to close the transaction and enforce the merger agreement at the agreed price and terms.,” the official statement from Twitter read.

