China to offer $15,000 to citizens for national security breach tip-offs

China has announced a reward system for any citizen who can provide tip-offs about potential breaches of national security. In an attempt to create an information channel among its citizens, China has decided to offer cash rewards of 100,000 yuan (£12,000/US$15,000) and special certificates if they can provide information about any spies or security threats. This is not a new concept as the rewards for exposing foreign spies have always existed for quite some time now, but the state media outlet reported that the new system is aimed at “standardising rewards and motivating the public at a time of intensifying threats” and create a potential data pool.

“The formulation of the measures is conducive to fully mobilising the enthusiasm of the general public to support and assist in national security work, widely rallying the hearts, morale, wisdom and strength of the people,” the ministry representative said, according to the Legal Daily.

The new rewards include “spiritual rewards” which are certificates stating the achievement and also “material rewards” which include cash rewards of more than 100,000 yuan, the notice stated.

The citizens were asked to report any suspicious activities to the state security agencies and they will be verifying the authenticity of the threat. The authorities have set up a hotline as well as a website which will make it easier for people to report their tip-offs in the future.

This is the latest step by the Chinese government in their attempt to bring the citizens strictly under the purview of the state. The authorities have already faced a lot of criticism for their heavy-handed surveillance projects and this can also result into public uproar over government interference.

(With inputs from agencies)