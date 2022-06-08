Germany: One dead, eight injured as car drives into a crowd in Berlin

At least one person was killed and eight injured when a car drove into a group of people in central Berlin on Wednesday (June 8), the fire service said.

As quoted by Reuters, police said: "A man is believed to have driven into a group of people. It is not yet known whether it was an accident or a deliberate act."

A police spokeswoman said the driver was detained at the scene after the car ploughed into a shop front along busy shopping street Tauentzienstrasse.

The incident took place on Rankestrasse near the main shopping district's Breitscheidplatz. It is the scene of the 2016 Christmas market attack in which 11 people were killed.

It was not clear whether the crash was intentional.

