Armed man arrested near US supreme court justice Brett Kavanaugh's residence

A man in his 20s was arrested outside the home of United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in Maryland on Wednesday after the police found a handgun, knife and pepper spray in his possession. Upon questioning, the man admitted that he was there to kill Kavanaugh and according to Reuters, the authorities have confirmed that he is not from Maryland. According to the report, the man arrived near Kavanaugh’s house in a taxi but he was detained by the police outside the residence.

“At approximately 1:50 a.m. today, a man was arrested near Justice Kavanaugh’s residence. The man was armed and made threats against Justice Kavanaugh. He was transported to Montgomery County Police 2nd District,” the Supreme Court said in its official statement.

The houses of all the Supreme Court justices have been provided extra security since the protests surrounding the Roe v Wade judgement. With a leaked draft hinting that the rule on abortion rights can change in the United States, a lot of protests have taken place outside the judges’ residences.

The Department of Justice made it clear that the Marshals Service is providing “around-the-clock security” at the homes of all Supreme Court justices. A spokesman for the Marshal Service confirmed told CNBC that directives have not changed and the houses are under their protection.

According to the Washington Post, initial evidence suggests that the man was angry due to the possible overturning of Roe v Wade and also the recent mass shootings in the United States.