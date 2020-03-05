Twitter tests 'fleet', its own version of daily disappearing stories

After Instagram and Facebook followed on the footsteps of Snapchat by introducing the post that appears for 24-hours only, another social media giant Twitter is also planning to introduce the same feature.

In an announcement on Thursday, Twitter said, "We are experimenting with a new way for you to 'think aloud' on Twitter, with no likes, retweets or public comments."



"The name of this is Fleets. Want to know the best? They disappear after 24 hours," Twitter wrote in a message posted from its @TwitterBrasil account.

Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour said the new format could encourage people to share thoughts they might not have expressed in a permanent tweet.

"This is a substantial change to Twitter, so we're excited to learn by testing it (starting with the rollout today in Brazil) and seeing how our customers use it," Beykpour said on the micro-blogging site.

The feature is currently being tested in Brazil, according to the statement by Twitter.

A user can create a "fleet" by tapping on a plus button which appears on a new home row of ephemeral posts on top of the home timeline.

From there, the user can type up to 280 characters of text or add media including images, GIFs or any video.

Once published the posted fleet would appear in a side-scrolling row of posts.

These "fleet" posts can be liked, retweeted.

However, another user can respond with text but it will open up a DM with the person you're messaging.