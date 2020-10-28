Turkish President Erdogan files criminal complaint against Dutch politician Wilders

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sued Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders after the anti-Islam politician posted a series of tweets against the Turkish leader, including one that described him as a "terrorist."

Erdogan's lawyer on Tuesday filed a criminal complaint against Wilders at the Ankara Chief Prosecutor's office for "insulting the president,'' a crime in Turkey punishable by up to four years in prison.

Wilders had posted a cartoon depicting Erdogan wearing a bomb-shaped hat on his head, with the comment: "terrorist."

The Dutch politician continued posting tweets targeting Erdogan this week amid a growing quarrel between Turkey and European countries sparked by Erdogan's sharp comments against French President Emmanuel Macron.

These included a remark from Erdogan that questioned Macron's mental health over his stance on Islam.

In a speech on Sunday, Erdogan called on the Dutch lawmaker to "know your place," adding that "fascism is not in our book, it is in your book."

Erdogan has persistently sued people for alleged insults since he took office as president in 2014.

Thousands have been convicted. More than 29,000 people were prosecuted on charges of insulting Erdogan last year, according to Birgun newspaper.

The complaint against Wilders, whose political career has been based largely on his strident anti-Islam rhetoric, accused him of using language "insulting the honor and dignity of our President" and of targeting Erdogan's personality, dignity, and reputation."

Wilders, who leads the largest opposition party in the Dutch Parliament, shrugged off the Turkish criminal complaint and described Erdogan as a "loser."