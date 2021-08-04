Turkey: New fire breaks out in thermal power plant

Turkey has been burning for the past couple of weeks and things seem to be getting worse as a new fire broke out in a thermal plant on Wednesday.

A fire appeared at the foot of a hill in front of the Yenikoy Kemerkoy thermal power plant, near the Aegean Sea town of Milas.

Also watch | Turkey sees 'mysterious' meteor explosion that made the sky bright green

As huge flames rose out of the plant, its chimney area was majorly covered in thick smoke. The plant on fire operates on coal and fuel oil, as per officials.

This fire has started out after the local firefighters have used all measures, including helicopters, to bring more than 150 fires under control in 32 provinces. However, new fires have been erupting. In the last few days, new fires have been reported in Isparta, Denizli, Balıkesir and Manisa.

Have a look | Climate threat: Wildfires rage in Turkey, heatwave hits Greece

As per the Directorate of Forestry, nearly 174 fired broke out in the past eight days in 39 days and nearly 160 of them have been brought under control.

Firefighters have been using helicopters, planes and locals have been using buckets of water to battle the raging wildfires in the country, which started almost two weeks ago.