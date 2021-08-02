Climate threat: Wildfires rage in Turkey, heatwave hits Greece

Smouldering buildings

Drone footage filmed by showed grey hillsides near the resort of Marmaris where fires left smouldering buildings and blackened tree trunks.

While 16 planes and 51 helicopters tackled blazes across a swathe of southwest Turkey, villagers carrying water containers up a hill to fight a fire near Marmaris said the government was not doing enough to help them.

"We are here as the entire village, from the locals to others. We didn't run or anything, so the government must see this and also not run away. It must send some of its planes here," a woman called Gulhan told Reuters.

Engin Ozkoc, a senior figure in the main opposition CHP, called on Pakdemirli to resign for failing to adequately prepare.

"You don't deserve that ministry. You didn't foresee this and buy firefighting planes," he said, criticising the amount of aerial resources available.

(Photograph:AFP)