Former US Representative Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's nominee for Director of National Intelligence, faced her Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday (Jan 30).

The hearing was opened by Senator Tom Cotton, a Republican from Arkansas and chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. He said that Gabbard’s nomination had attracted “a bit more interest and attention than do most nominees before this committee.” Despite this, he assured that she would be “treated with the exact same respect, consideration and professionalism that we extended to every nominee.”

However, Senator Mark Warner, the committee’s vice-chairman, expressed reservations about Gabbard’s suitability for the role. The Virginia senator said, “I continue to have significant concerns about your judgment and your qualifications to meet the standard set by law.” He warned that her confirmation could potentially impact intelligence-sharing with allied nations.

Warner accused Gabbard of frequently excusing the actions of adversaries and instead blaming the United States and its allies. He also raised concerns over her previous statements regarding Edward Snowden, the former intelligence contractor who leaked classified information before fleeing to Russia. Warner asked whether she still considered Snowden “brave” and if she believed he deserved a pardon.

Gabbard did not give a direct response but said that Snowden “broke the law” while also exposing significant “egregious, illegal and unconstitutional” activities within the US intelligence community. Warner, who referred to Snowden as a traitor, pressed for a clear yes or no response, but Gabbard refused to provide one.

Gabbard criticises past intelligence leaders in her opening statement

During her opening statement, Gabbard criticised past intelligence leaders, accusing former CIA and Director of National Intelligence officials of “weaponisation and politicisation of the intelligence community.”

She thanked Trump for the nomination, saying that she was “honoured and grateful” to be considered for the position, particularly “at a time when trust in the intelligence community, unfortunately, is at an all-time low.”

Defending herself against accusations questioning her loyalty to the United States and the Constitution, Gabbard condemned what she described as “lies and smears.”

'Not Putin’s puppet, Assad’s puppet, Modi’s puppet': Tulsi Gabbard

She said, “These attacks accuse me of being Trump’s puppet, Putin’s puppet, Assad’s puppet, a guru’s puppet, Modi’s puppet, not recognising the absurdity of simultaneously being the puppet of five different puppet masters.” Gabbard went on to argue that such tactics had been used against Trump as well.

“The fact is, what truly unsettles my political opponents is I refuse to be their puppet. I have no love for Assad or Gaddafi or any dictator. I just hate al-Qaeda. I hate that we have leaders who cosy up to Islamist extremists, minimising them to so-called rebels,” she said.

(With inputs from agencies)