US aid experts, on Wednesday (Jan 29), rebuffed Donald Trump's claims that the United States spent $50 million on condoms for the Gaza Strip.

Advertisment

The claim has been used by the president to illustrate wasteful spending by the previous administration.

Trump stated that the funds were intended to purchase condoms for the militant group Hamas but aid experts have rejected this claim, saying it's unfounded.

"We identified and stopped $50 million being sent to Gaza to buy condoms for Hamas," Trump told reporters, referring to the militant group that has ruled the Palestinian territory for nearly two decades.

Advertisment

"And do you know what's happened to them? They've used them as a method of making bombs."

Trump's claim met with widespread criticism and dismissal from relief agencies and experts, who pointed out that he provided no evidence to support his assertion.

International Medical Corps, a humanitarian aid organisation, revealed that it received approximately $68 million from USAID since October 7, 2023, to support its operations in Gaza.

Advertisment

"No US government funding was used to procure or distribute condoms," the organisation said in a statement.

Also read: Donald Trump administration pulls plug on 'funding condoms in Gaza', Elon Musk reacts

Elon Musk reacts

Expressing doubts over the funding of condoms in Gaza by the previous government, Elon Musk, leader of the US Department of Government Efficiency, suggested that it might have ended up in the wrong hands, possibly with Hamas.

Musk took to his platform X and called the move the “tip of the iceberg”.

“My guess is that a lot of that money ended up in the pockets of Hamas, not actually condoms.”

Tip of iceberg https://t.co/ixjtgut26G — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2025

"Yes, even in the unlikely event that the money was actually spent on condoms, we should NOT be sending US taxpayer money to buy condoms for foreigners," he said in another post.

Yes, even in the unlikely event that the money was actually spent on condoms, we should NOT be sending US taxpayer money to buy condoms for foreigners 🤦‍♂️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 28, 2025

One of the X users claimed the condoms were being used to transport improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and incendiary materials, potentially harming Israeli citizens.

To this, Musk replied, saying, “Explains why all the condom orders were magnum."

US Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt calls it 'preposterous waste of money'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in her first briefing, deemed the move a “preposterous waste of taxpayer money," stating that "there was about to be $50 million taxpayer dollars that went out the door to fund condoms in Gaza".

“That's what this pause is focused on—being good stewards of tax dollars,” she added.

The move to pause all foreign aid came as an effect of US President Donald Trump's executive order, "Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid", which he signed after taking charge of the White House on January 20.

"No new funds shall be obligated for new awards or extensions of existing awards until each proposed new award or extension has been reviewed and approved," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in an internal memo.

(With inputs from agencies)