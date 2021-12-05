Trying to get rid of snakes, owners accidentally burned down their home

In a strange incident, homeowners in Montgomery County, Maryland, accidentally burned their while trying to get rid of snake infestation in the basement. The 10,000 square feet house came down in smoke after the owners used coals in an attempt to get rid of the snakes.

Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County fire and rescue service explained that coals were used as the heat source for the smoke. However, unfortunately, they were placed way too close to combustible materials. This is what caused the fire.

Nearly 75 firefighters were called to bring down the massive fire which caused damage worth more than $1 million. As per public records, the house was recently purchased for $1.8 million.

Pete took to his Twitter handle and shared images of the burned house. In the images, the house can be seen engulfed by flames.

Update (11/23 10p) 21000blk Big Woods Rd, Dickerson/Poolesville, @mcfrs Media Hotline Update 240.777.2442 - no injuries, Cause-undetermined/under investigation, >$1M loss, ~75FFs responded, it was dark & cold (~ 25°) https://t.co/6PwIkbRAkf pic.twitter.com/jWlB1HPdKt — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 24, 2021 ×

ICYMI (~10p Tuesday evening 11/23) 21050 Big Woods Rd, Dickerson, house fire, no injuries, damage/loss >$1M, ~75FFs including mutual aid from Frederick, MD & Loudoun, VA Counties responded https://t.co/3CBFjRs7ZG pic.twitter.com/VkuH9bwvLz — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) November 24, 2021 ×

No one was injured in the fire as at the time of the fire the home was empty. It was noticed by a neighbour who then called 911.

Pete while speaking to CNN said that snakes have been a major issue for this owner and even the previous tenant.

CNN quoted Pete as saying, "There were no fire hydrants in the area. Which isn't a problem because we're used to it, but we had to shuttle in water tankers."

The incident has been deemed as an accident as there has been no evidence or intention found of starting the fire.

(With inputs from agencies)