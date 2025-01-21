Donald Trump, after giving his inaugural speech in the US Capitol Rotunda, delivered a longer and informal speech to his supporters, highlighting several concerns including his past claims of winning the 2020 election, his denials about the January 6, 2021 attacks, and his comments on Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton and other figures.

After his official inauguration address, Trump stopped by the Capitol's visitor centre and addressed supporters in his usual freewheeling, informal style.

“I think this was a better speech than the one I made upstairs,” Trump said, adding, “I gave you the A-plus treatment.”

In that speech, the US president referred to CNN commentator Adam Kinzinger as a "super-Cryer", saying, "I never saw the guy not crying.”

Trump also said that former Republican leader Liz Cheney opposed him not because of any perceived threat to democracy but because her dad, former vice president Dick Cheney, was a war profiteer.

He spent a while disputing a specific piece of January 6 testimony — that he attempted to seize the wheel of the presidential limousine to drive to the Capitol.

He reiterated that the 2020 election was "rigged" against him, further insisting that "we would have won the state of California” in 2024 if it weren’t for illegal votes.

'Toned down speech'

Trump said that Vice President JD Vance and First Lady Melania Trump convinced him to tone down the speech at the main event.

However, nothing could stop Trump.

As soon after taking the oath and seeing outgoing President Joe Biden leave the Capitol for one last flight on Marine One, the president made his way to the Capitol Visitors Centre and gave his uncensored speech.

“They said, ‘Please don’t bring that up right now. You can bring it up tomorrow.’ I said, ‘How ’bout now?’” Trump said.

In his second speech, Trump talked about what he really cares about, including the 2020 election results and January 6 riots.

In his official address after taking the oath earlier in the day, Trump said the "golden age of America begins now", adding that he would put America first.

Taking over for his second stint, Trump said he is returning as the 47th president “confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success.”

(With inputs from agencies)