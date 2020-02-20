Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone jailed for 40 months for impeding congressional probe

A US judge sentenced Donald Trump's longtime ally Roger Stone for 40 months on Thursday. Last year, Stone was convicted in on seven charges including obstruction of justice, lying to Congress and witness tampering in a case related to allegations that Trump campaign conspired with Russia to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.

The case had ignited a firestorm over the US president's political interference in the justice system.

"The truth still exists," said US District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson as she handed down the sentence.

"The truth still matters. Roger Stone's insistence that it doesn't, his belligerence, his pride in his own lies are a threat to our most fundamental institutions, to the very foundation of our democracy."

Wearing sunglasses and a dark fedora, Stone was surrounded by an entourage of family, friends and lawyers as he arrived at the courthouse. He strode past a giant inflatable rat dressed as Trump with a red tie and yellow hair - a common prop in street protests - and a sign calling for his pardon.

Stone, who has labelled himself a "dirty trickster" and "agent provocateur" and famously has the face of former President Richard Nixon tattooed on his back, was arrested in January 2019 in a pre-dawn FBI raid on his Florida home.

He repeatedly pushed the boundaries set by Jackson. He violated her orders not to talk about the case or post on social media, and the judge accused him of "middle school" behaviour.

(With inputs from agencies)