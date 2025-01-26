US President Donald Trump's inauguration, which was held on January 20, has set a viewership record, as the news section of YouTube received a stunning 9.6 million views, making a new “All Time Viewership Record”.

Trump took to his social media Truth Social and expressed his excitement by sharing the news.

According to the data from Stream Charts, Trump's inauguration coverage received over 9 million viewers.

Moreover, the inaugural ceremony stream on President Trump's X account received 36.7 million views.

"In combination with TV viewership, an estimated 80.7 million viewers watched the President’s Inauguration, which beats the previous record of 42 million viewers with Ronald Reagan’s Inauguration in 1981," Trump said in his post.

Trump post on Truth Social Photograph: (Truth Social)

Notably, over 10 million viewers watched coverage by Fox News on Trump's inauguration, making it the most-watched channel during the inauguration as compared to any other network.

From 11:30 am through 1 pm ET, Fox News averaged 10.3 million total viewers, Fox News reported citing Nielsen Media Research.

In second place, is ABC news, with 4.7 million total viewers. Further, NBC came in third with 4.4 million viewers, followed by CBS with 4.1 million.

Donald Trump was officially inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States on Monday (Jan 20). At 78, Trump is the oldest individual to hold the office of President in US history. His inauguration also marked a historic moment as he was the first convicted felon to assume the presidency.

During his inaugural speech, Trump said, “My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal, and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy, and indeed their freedom.”

(With inputs from agencies)