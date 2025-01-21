Guess the first viral trend that shook the internet just as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the US: the awkward kiss moment between the 47th US President and the First Lady Melania Trump.

The scene, which unfolded moments before Trump took oath, is now making the rounds globally. Trump walked up to his wife upon entering the Capitol Rotunda and leaned towards her to show affection; however, the gesture in fact became an awkward moment of air-kiss.

President-elect Trump attempts to kiss Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/GPDr9B4US2 — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) January 20, 2025

Well, it was Melania’s hat, stupid!

The oversized hat that the first lady wore to the event created a barrier (hopefully unintentional), causing the president to miss the mark by a few centimetres.

Reactions on social media

Social media didn’t pull punches in roasting the newly-inaugurated president as soon as the scene went viral.

"I’ve just realised why Melania is wearing that wide-brimmed hat - it made it impossible for Trump to land his attempted kiss....Smart woman...", wrote one user.

A second user noted: "Trump attempting to kiss Melania but the brim of her hat got in the way. That was strange".

The couple's relationship often attracts scrutiny from observers and ordinary users on social media.

In 2017, the couple caught the media's attention when, during a visit to Israel, Melania appeared to push the president's hand away after he tried to hold it at a red carpet event.