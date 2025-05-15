Trump's homeland secretary Kristi Noem to get $50 million private jet? What we know about her luxury demand

Mansi Arora Written By Published: May 15, 2025, 16:36 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 16:36 IST

Days after US President Donald Trump said that the Defence Department is getting a "luxury airplane" as a gift from Qatar, US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem made a request for her own private jet.

The US Coast Guard had to make a last-minute change to its 2025 budget to secure a $50 million new plane for Noem, Illinois Rep. Lauren Underwood said on Wednesday during a hearing of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security.

“I was horrified last Friday when we received a last-minute addition to your spend plan for Fiscal [Year] ‘25: A new $50 million Gulfstream 5 for Secretary Noem’s personal travel coming from the Coast Guard budget,” Underwood told acting Coast Guard Chief Admiral Kevin Lunday. “She already has a Gulfstream 5, by the way. This is a new one.”

My committee just received a last-minute addition to the Coast Guard’s spend plan: $50 million for a new Gulfstream 5 jet for DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s personal use. She already has a Gulfstream 5, by the way, but she wants a new one paid for with your taxpayer dollars.



We…

When Underwood asked Lunday about whether they got any request from the Trump administration, the admiral dodged the question.

“Meeting the needs of our Coast Guard men and women that are doing frontline operations is my top operational priority, and it’s a top operational priority of the secretary,” he said. “She’s been clear with that to me, and I know she testified to that effect before the subcommittee last week.”

However, Lauren concluded her statement by saying that she didn't hear the admiral answer the question.

“I just want to note that I didn’t hear the admiral answer the question about whether he was directed to purchase this new Gulfstream 5,” she said. “And I just want to note that as I conclude my time.”

Days back, US President Donald Trump said that the Defense Department is getting a gift "free of cost." Calling it a "very public and transparent transaction", Trump said that a 747 aircraft will "replace the 40-year-old Air Force One, temporarily."

However, the news of the offer drew immediate criticism from Democrats and advocates of good government including Republicans, who warned it was a conflict of interest that could influence presidential decisions.