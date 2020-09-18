Trump's campaign denies sexual assault allegations before US elections

Few weeks before the US elections, a former model, Amy Dorris, on Thursday made allegations against the US President Donald Trump of sexual assault in New York.

However, Trump's campaign has denied these allegations, threatening a legal action against the British newspaper, The Guardian, who posted the original story.

"The allegations are totally false. We will consider every legal means available to hold The Guardian accountable for its malicious publication of this unsubstantiated story," said Jenna Ellis, a legal advisor to Trump's campaign.

Forris has alleged that Trump assaulted her outside a bathroom in his VIP box at the US Open tennis tournament in 1997 by forcibly trying to kiss and grope her.

"He just shoved his tongue down my throat and I was pushing him off. And then that's when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything," Dorris said in an interview.

"I was in his grip, and I couldn't get out of it," she added.

Dorris, at that time, was 24-years-old and Trump was 51-years-old and married to Marla Maples — his second wife.

The newspaper also published six pictures provided by Dorris from the day she was assaulted by Trump. She also provided the ticket to the tournament from that day.

Several Trump supporters accused Dorris of blaming Trump only for the sake of supporting opposition parties in the upcoming US elections. However, Dorris claims she wanted to raise her voice in 2016, but decided against it for the sake of her twin daughters who were very young to be subjected to the media and Trump administration's backlash. "Now I feel like my girls are about to turn 13 years old and I want them to know that you don't let anybody do anything to you that you don't want," she said.

Trump administration also rubbished the allegations stating there were no other witnesses to back these allegations. However, Guardian has stated that the newspaper interviewed several people who Dorris confided in during those days, and they supported the former model.

While the Trump camp is threatening a legal action against the newspaper, Guardian has issued a statement saying it stands by its report.

This is not the first time Trump has been accused of sexual assault. Out of dozens of allegations, the allegations made by E. Jean Carroll, a popular columnist, made headlines. She accused him of raping her in a department store changing room in the mid-1990s. This allegation was brushed off by his camp back then too to help him win the elctions.

A tape recording emerged from 2005 was also recovered in which before his 2016 elections in which he could be heard boasting about how his fame allowed him to "grab" women by the genitals when he wanted. Trump rubbished this proof as a "locker room banter", but later apologised when he saw the headlines affecting his election campaing in a negative manner.

No further comments have been issued by Dorris or Trump yet.