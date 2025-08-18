'I can’t believe it, I love it': Trump reacts as Zelensky ditches military gear for all-black suit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House on Monday wearing an all-black suit without a tie, a change of style after months of criticism over his usual military-inspired outfits. Trump greeted him warmly, placing an arm around his shoulder and praising the choice of clothing. “I can’t believe it, I love it,” the US president said as they entered the Oval Office.

Trump and Zelensky share a joke about the outfit

As reporters called out questions, one told Zelensky, “You look fabulous in that suit!” Trump quickly replied, “I said the same thing!” drawing laughs before the two leaders headed inside. Zelensky’s outfit, the same black jacket he wore at a NATO summit in the Netherlands in June, included a black shirt, but still no tie.

White House checked ahead of time

According to US officials, the White House had asked whether Zelensky would wear a suit for the high-profile meeting with Trump and top European leaders. One Trump advisor joked to Axios that “it would be a good sign for peace” if Zelensky suited up for the occasion, but added they never expected him to wear a tie.

Past tensions over Zelensky’s attire