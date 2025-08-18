/Suit or no suit? White House asked Ukrainian officials what Zelensky attire for his meeting with Trump - Here’s what he’ll wear

The White House has quietly asked Ukrainian officials what President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to wear when he meets US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Monday, according to two sources who spoke to Axios.

Why does Zelensky’s outfit matter?

The question may sound trivial, but Zelensky’s clothing became a problem during his last visit to the Oval Office in March. Trump was unimpressed by his military-style look, remarking sarcastically, “He is all dressed up today.” Some US officials later suggested that the issue over his attire may have contributed to what became a diplomatic fiasco.

What will Zelensky wear this time?

This time, sources say Zelensky will turn up in the same black jacket he wore to a NATO summit in the Netherlands in June. It is a more formal look, described as “suit-style,” though not a full suit. Importantly, he will not wear a tie.

At the NATO summit, Trump was reportedly pleased to see Zelensky in more business-like clothes. One US official said at the time, “Zelensky came like a normal human being, not crazy, and was dressed like a somebody that should be at NATO. … So they had a good conversation.”

What is Trump’s team saying?

A Trump adviser joked to Axios that “it would be a good sign for peace” if Zelensky wore a suit. Another quipped, “It would be great if he wore a tie but we don’t expect him to.”

Advisers also noted that Vice President JD Vance was more irritated than Trump during the last meeting, with one source saying: “The tie thing was a JD thing when it first happened.”

Has Zelensky learnt how to deal with Trump?

Behind the focus on clothes lies a deeper issue, Trump expects world leaders to “look the part.” But his frustration with Zelensky last time was not only about appearance. Advisers now say the Ukrainian leader has improved at handling Trump. “Give him some credit. He’s not as bad as he used to be,” one Trump aide admitted.