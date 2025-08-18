/Russia planning attack on Ukraine during Trump-Zelensky meeting? Air raid sirens sound in Kyiv as Russian MiG-31 takes off

The Ukrainian Air Force announced on social media that an air alert was issued nationwide after detecting a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet taking of, an aircraft capable of carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles used by Moscow in recent attacks.
Air raid sirens blared over Kyiv on Monday, ahead of the high-stakes meeting in Washington between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump, AFP reported.
The Ukrainian Air Force announced on social media that an air alert was issued nationwide after detecting a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet taking of, an aircraft capable of carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles used by Moscow in recent attacks.