Add as a preferred source on Google

LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Russia planning attack on Ukraine during Trump-Zelensky meeting? Air raid sirens sound in Kyiv as Russian MiG-31 takes off

Russia planning attack on Ukraine during Trump-Zelensky meeting? Air raid sirens sound in Kyiv as Russian MiG-31 takes off

Prapti Upadhayay
Edited By Prapti Upadhayay
Published: Aug 18, 2025, 22:29 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 22:29 IST
Russia planning attack on Ukraine during Trump-Zelensky meeting? Air raid sirens sound in Kyiv as Russian MiG-31 takes off

Russian MiG-31 Photograph: (Reuters)

Story highlights

The Ukrainian Air Force announced on social media that an air alert was issued nationwide after detecting a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet taking of, an aircraft capable of carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles used by Moscow in recent attacks.

Air raid sirens blared over Kyiv on Monday, ahead of the high-stakes meeting in Washington between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump, AFP reported.
The Ukrainian Air Force announced on social media that an air alert was issued nationwide after detecting a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet taking of, an aircraft capable of carrying Kinzhal hypersonic missiles used by Moscow in recent attacks.

About the Author

Prapti Upadhayay

Prapti Upadhayay

Prapti Upadhayay

Prapti Upadhayay is a New Delhi-based journalist who reports on key news developments across India and global affairs, with a special focus on US politics. When not writing, she en...Read More

Trending Topics