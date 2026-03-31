/Trump willing to end Iran war without reopening Strait of Hormuz: New report makes EXPLOSIVE claims

As the Iran-US war enters its second month, US President Donald Trump has reportedly told his aides that he is willing to end the US military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed. This comes in sharp contrast with Trump's public statement on Mar 29, when he told the press that the US could reopen the Strait of Hormuz in minutes. He also claimed that Iran is at the verge of accepting his 15-point peace plan, that includes opening of Hormuz. While the Trump administration has said that negotiations with Iran are ongoing with the help of regional partners as well as Pakistan, Iran has categorically denied it, stating that only messages were exchanged, but nothing was negotiated.

Trump to end war without opening of Hormuz?

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According to a report by The Washington Post on Tuesday (Mar 31), Trump and his advisers concluded that an operation to force open the strategic chokepoint would likely extend the conflict beyond their expected four- to six-week timeframe. Instead, he opted for the United States to focus on weakening Iran’s naval capabilities and missile reserves. If the report is to be believed, the US may would pressure its European and Gulf allies to take primary responsibility for reopening the strait. While the report quoting unnamed US officials did not rule out military options, it said that it is not his immediate priority.

However, Trump’s push for a swift end to the conflict appears to contradict with other steps he is taking. Over the weekend, the USS Tripoli and the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit were deployed to the region. He has also directed elements of the 82nd Airborne Division to mobilize and is reportedly weighing the deployment of an additional 10,000 ground troops to the West Asia, according to The Wall Street Journal.

It must be understood that the prolonged closure of the strait is expected to disrupt the global economy further and drive up gas prices. The US is facing domestic and global pressure as several nations, including US allies, are already grappling with reduced energy supplies that once moved freely through the route. Key industries dependent on resources like fertilizer for agriculture and helium for semiconductor production are facing significant shortages. Experts warn that unless safe passage is quickly restored, Tehran will continue to pose a risk to global trade.

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