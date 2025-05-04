President Donald Trump made it clear on Sunday (May 04) that he will not seek a third term in the White House, citing constitutional barriers. In an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press, he said he intends to serve “four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican.”

Vance vs Rubio: Who’s next?

When pressed on who might follow him, Trump avoided picking a single favourite but mentioned two leading figures: Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

“I think [Vance is] a fantastic, brilliant guy. Marco is great. There’s a lot of them that are great,” Trump told host Kristen Welker.

Asked whether Vance tops the list, he replied, “It could very well be… I don’t want to get involved in that.”

Passing the MAGA torch

Trump described the MAGA movement as “the greatest political movement in history” and voiced his desire to hand its leadership to a capable successor. He noted there were plenty of contenders, “many people selling the Trump 2028 hat”, but said he was focused on completing his term.

“But this is not something I’m looking to do. I’m looking to have four great years and turn it over to somebody, ideally a great Republican, a great Republican to carry it forward,” Trump said.

Why do Vance and Rubio stand out?

JD Vance has become a prominent voice in conservative circles and is now the sitting vice president. Marco Rubio, once mocked by Trump as “Li’l Marco,” has risen to hold four senior posts: Secretary of State, interim National Security Adviser, acting administrator of USAID and acting archivist of the United States.

