/Trump trying to take out competition? Newsom alleges DOJ probe is politically driven: They 'chose a target and went looking for a crime'

California Governor Gavin Newsom has escalated his clash with US President Donald Trump. After accusing the Justice Department of pursuing a politically motivated investigation designed to damage his 2028 presidential race candidacy, Newsom has now slammed Trump for "weaponising the justice system". The dispute intensified on Tuesday (Jun 16) after the US Justice Department pushed back against Newsom's claims that Trump had personally ordered federal investigators to target him and his wife, documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom.

Who's targeting Newsom?

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Citing a Justice Department source familiar with the matter, AFP reported that the investigations were not initiated by senior officials in Washington but originated roughly a year ago in California's Eastern District following information provided by whistleblowers.

The source told the news agency that investigators were focused on "tax activity" involving Siebel Newsom as well as activities connected to Newsom's former chief of staff and possibly some current aides.

The development follows the guilty plea of Dana Williamson, a former Newsom chief of staff, who admitted in May to bank fraud, wire fraud and other felony offences linked to a position she held before joining the governor's administration.

But Newsom is not buying the Justice Department's explanation.

Trump trying to take out competition?

In a statement released Tuesday, the Democratic governor argued that the administration was attempting to distance Trump from an investigation that had become politically controversial.

"Note DOJ'sspecific and consistentuse of the word 'originated' in their anonymous media statements yesterday," the statement said.

"Under Donald Trump, the DOJ has shown a willingness to seize on virtually any allegation, no matter how flimsy, as a pretext for political appointees to weaponise the justice system against the President's enemies," it added.

The day before, Newsom released a video accusing federal investigators of questioning friends and associates while reviewing years of personal and financial records.

"Donald Trump isn't just coming after me because of my mean tweets," Newsom said. "He's coming after me because I am considering running for president."

The governor, widely viewed as a potential Democratic contender in 2028, claimed the investigation forms part of a broader pattern in which Trump has targeted political opponents since returning to the White House. "One by one, anyone who has challenged Donald Trump has ended up on his hit list," Newsom said.