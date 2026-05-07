/'We nominate...': Gavin Newsom trolls Trump with nomination for 'IMPORTANT OFF WORLD ENDEAVOR' involving aliens

California Governor Gavin Newsom may have just found his most creative way yet to troll Donald Trump, and this time, it involved sending the former president as far from Earth as possible. In a sharply sarcastic post on X Wednesday (May 6), the California governor, whose favourite pastime is trolling the POTUS, "nominated" Trump to serve as humanity’s representative in the event extraterrestrials ever decide to stop by. Yes, really. Here's what he said.

What triggered this?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On X, the California Governor's Press Office account reposted a TMZ article about former President Barack Obama jokingly volunteering himself as a potential diplomatic greeter for alien visitors.

"WE, THE PEOPLE OF CALIFORNIA, FORMALLY NOMINATE TRUMP FOR THIS IMPORTANT OFF WORLD ENDEAVOR," Newsom wrote, leaning fully into the joke while responding to the TMZ headline.

The jab came after Obama appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the former president was asked who should represent Earth if aliens ever arrived. Obama, clearly enjoying the absurdity of the scenario, pitched himself for the role.

"I feel I’ve got a diverse background, some experience in statecraft and diplomacy. I’m friendly," Obama said with a smile. "So, I actually think... I could do a pretty good job."

Newsom vs Trump

The California governor and the US president have long maintained one of American politics’ more openly combative rivalries, with Newsom regularly positioning himself as one of Trump’s loudest Democratic critics.