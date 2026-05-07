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'We nominate...': Gavin Newsom trolls Trump with nomination for 'IMPORTANT OFF WORLD ENDEAVOR' involving aliens

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: May 07, 2026, 10:23 IST | Updated: May 07, 2026, 10:23 IST
'We nominate...': Gavin Newsom trolls Trump with nomination for 'IMPORTANT OFF WORLD ENDEAVOR' involving aliens

California’s Gavin Newsom wants Trump sent off-world for 'IMPORTANT ENDEAVOUR' involving aliens Photograph: (AI generated image)

Story highlights

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s latest Trump troll may be his most savage yet: he has "nominated" Donald Trump to represent humanity to aliens, calling it an “important off-world endeavour”. The goal: keeping Trump as far away from the USA as possible.

California Governor Gavin Newsom may have just found his most creative way yet to troll Donald Trump, and this time, it involved sending the former president as far from Earth as possible. In a sharply sarcastic post on X Wednesday (May 6), the California governor, whose favourite pastime is trolling the POTUS, "nominated" Trump to serve as humanity’s representative in the event extraterrestrials ever decide to stop by. Yes, really. Here's what he said.

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What triggered this?

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On X, the California Governor's Press Office account reposted a TMZ article about former President Barack Obama jokingly volunteering himself as a potential diplomatic greeter for alien visitors.

"WE, THE PEOPLE OF CALIFORNIA, FORMALLY NOMINATE TRUMP FOR THIS IMPORTANT OFF WORLD ENDEAVOR," Newsom wrote, leaning fully into the joke while responding to the TMZ headline.

The jab came after Obama appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the former president was asked who should represent Earth if aliens ever arrived. Obama, clearly enjoying the absurdity of the scenario, pitched himself for the role.

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"I feel I’ve got a diverse background, some experience in statecraft and diplomacy. I’m friendly," Obama said with a smile. "So, I actually think... I could do a pretty good job."

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Newsom vs Trump

The California governor and the US president have long maintained one of American politics’ more openly combative rivalries, with Newsom regularly positioning himself as one of Trump’s loudest Democratic critics.

In another post, Newsom challenged "Little D" to "A LIVE COGNITIVE TEST ON NATIONAL TELEVISION". Newsom alleged that Trump's "BRAIN IS DECLINING RAPIDLY IN REAL TIME," while noting that the POTUS was confused between "see" and "sea". Floating the challenge, Newsom suggested that the test could be hosted by 'SEAN "SLUMPY RATINGS" HANNITY' on Fox News.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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