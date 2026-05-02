/'Not presidential': Trump confesses Melania hates his dancing to 'gay national anthem' but does it anyway | WATCH viral video

Donald Trump has a confession: Melania Trump is not a fan of his signature rally move. Speaking to a crowd at The Villages in Florida, Trump on Friday (May 1) revealed that the first lady objects to his end-of-rally YMCA routine, which he described, to the crowd's amusement, as dancing to "what's sometimes referred to as the gay national anthem." He then proceeded to do exactly that, working through his familiar repertoire of fist pumps, waves and stage movements as the 1978 Village People track filled the arena.

"Not presidential"

"She goes, 'Darling, please don't dance. It's not presidential," Trump told the crowd, trying to mimic Melania's voice. “I said, 'It may not be presidential, but I'm leading by 20 points in the polls so it's something.'”

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He also noted the song's unlikely chart history, how YMCA peaked at number five decades ago before returning to number one during the final stretch of his last campaign. "There's never been anything like it," he said. Minutes later, he breaks into the dance his wife hates, watch:

Melania thinks Trump's YMCA dance is "inappropriate"

Melania's own account of the situation is more nuanced than outright opposition. In a Fox News appearance earlier this year, she told host Jesse Watters that she actually enjoys the dance, under the right circumstances. "I like it at certain times, but some days it's not appropriate, and I told him so," she said. "But it's his dance, and I think people love it. All around the world, they're dancing. It brings happiness and fun."