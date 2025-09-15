/Trump to extend China tariff deadline by 90 days as US finalises 'framework' TikTok deal? What we know

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Monday (Sep 15) announced that a ‘framework’ agreement had been reached after a second day of talks with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Madrid, regarding TikTok. He also said that the Wednesday (Sep 17) deadline for the TikTok shutdown has forced the Chinese to reach a potential deal, adding that the deadline could be extended by 90 days again to allow the deal to be finalised. If this is done, this would be the third straight pause for a total of 270 days. While Bessent did not reveal anything else about the meeting, he said that in the final deal “Chinese characteristics” of the app will be preserved as well as America's concerns about “national security” will be addressed. It is the second time this year that the two sides have said they were nearing a TikTok deal. The earlier announcement in March ultimately did not pan out.

This comes after US President Donald Trump announced a deal with a “certain company,” revealing that talks with China have gone ‘very well.’ Though he did not name TikTok, he highlighted that it this company was the one that “young people” in the US “very much wanted to save.” He also said in a post on Truth Social that he will be speaking to Chinese Premier Xi Jinping on Friday (Sep 19). Any agreement could require approval by the Republican-controlled Congress, which passed a law in 2024 requiring divestiture due to fears that TikTok's U.S. user data could be accessed by the Chinese government, allowing Beijing to spy on Americans or conduct influence operations through the app.

Trump and TikTok deal

Earlier on Sunday, Trump told reporters in New Jersey that the deal depends “largely on China’s stance.” “It doesn’t matter too much. I would love to do it for the kids, they like it… We may let it die, or we may…I don't know,” Trump had said. This deadline is the fourth extension provided to ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, that was asked by federal regulations to either sell or shut down its US operations. The original deadline was set for January 2025, but Trump has continued to delay enforcement.

Trump previously indicated that he had potential American buyers lined up for TikTok, but the deal has stalled due to the complexities of China’s approval, especially concerning the sharing of TikTok’s valuable algorithm with US investors. Progress on the deal was first made public in the spring, with plans to separate TikTok’s US operations into a new company owned by US stakeholders. However, the plan was temporarily halted after China voiced its opposition, coinciding with Trump’s tough stance on tariffs against Chinese goods. Since beginning his second presidential term, Trump has refrained from enforcing the law requiring TikTok’s sale or shutdown, extending deadlines several times—first in April, then in June, and most recently, until September.